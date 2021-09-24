Letter: Funding load isn’t being shared fairly by all in society

However, the way it proposes to raise the funds is wrong. National Insurance contributions have long since ceased to be funding for specific purposes like the NHS and are now just part of the taxation system.

Perhaps by using NI contributions to raise funds, the Government hopes it will look as though we are all sharing the load – but that is not the case.

In a fair system, higher earners pay an increasing percentage of their income in tax but in National Insurance it works the other way round.

A reader feels the way the Government is proposing to increase funding for the NHS through National Insurance is unfair on lower paid workers.

Currently, employees pay 12 per cent NI on earnings between £184 and £967 a week, but any earnings over £967 a week are only charged at two per cent.

The proposed changes to 13.25 per cent and 3.25 per cent do nothing to reduce the unfairness, leaving those on middle earnings to bear the greater burden with higher earners treated very lightly.

A fairer way to raise the funds would be through some levelling up through income tax but perhaps Mr Johnson thinks that would be too much for his backbenchers and high earning supporters to accept.

Martin Willey

Buxton

