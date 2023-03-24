It is especially welcome this week after the Resolution Foundation report that the UK worker is now £11,000 a year worse off than they were 15 years ago.

Look into the detail though, and much the same as the now traditional annual immigration bills that don’t work, this policy is not going to work either. Like everything this Government does, it’s designed to grab newspaper headlines and give the illusion they are doing something.

The 30 hours is only available for 38 weeks of the year and not due to be in place until September 2025. Not really something to help with the cost of living crisis we are all experiencing now.

Parents of two-year-olds will have to wait until April next year to access the first 15 hours of this promised 30 hours. The full 30 hours will not be available until September 2025.

The National Nurseries Association tell us the money the Government pays for free childcare leads to nurseries losing £2.20 to £2.30 an hour per child. No business can survive these sorts of losses.

What seems like a game-changing policy from this Government is once again all smoke and mirrors. Yes, you may be eligible for free childcare by 2025 but if nurseries all go out of business, who is going to provide it?

Paul Beers

Buxton

