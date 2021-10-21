Letter: Foxlow development will give us plenty to worry about

Oh but it’s okay because our councillors have ensured the development will have heat source pumps and solar panels fitted.

Don’t worry about pollution from extra vehicles, don’t worry about traffic congestion on one of the busiest main routes into Buxton, don’t worry about light and noise pollution and don’t worry about the fact another retailer will be closing in the town centre where many can access it by walking. They will have to drive to it in the future!

By the time this development is done, it will be one sprawling mass of concrete and traffic.

There's anger from one reader about the amount of pollution that will be caused due to the development.

Our councillors are wrong if they think the ridiculous ‘green’ measures they have insisted to be included in the buildings will benefit the environment. Far from it: this development will just destroy it.

It never ceases to amaze me how – in my view – councils and the Government become deaf, blind and dumb to people’s concerns regarding developments when there is money involved. As for the environment, they really couldn’t give a stuff!

Carole Waters

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.