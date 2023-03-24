News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Forget patios and fire pits - go wild in the garden

David Attenborough has told us that Britain is “one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world”.

By Laurence Coupe
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 2 min read

In light of this, we can of course join in the campaign against the wilful destruction of the natural environment, but we mustn’t forget that we can each make an individual contribution to its welfare by looking no further than our own gardens – if we are lucky enough to have one.

By making these spaces as green and as hospitable to wildlife as possible, we will not only contribute to a vitally important task but we will experience a lift in mood from connecting with our roots. Nature is our true home, after all.

I was initially pleased to come across Rachel Smith’s article in last week’s Advertiser, entitled “Importance of outside space for mental health”.

However, I felt hugely disappointed to discover that what she is suggesting is that we should all turn our gardens into bizarre extensions of our houses.

We should create “a gravelled area with a table and chairs for your morning coffee”; also, “a patio with a bigger table for eating” plus “a deck with a firepit for evening gatherings”. For good measure, there should also be lots of bright lighting: absolutely necessary, of course, to ensure that wildlife comes nowhere near.

I can only hope that other readers of this article refuse to act on it. Let’s plant trees, shrubs and wildflowers; let’s ensure a plentiful source of water; let’s leave an area uncultivated. Bees, birds, hedgehogs and badgers will thrive … and so will we.

Laurence Coupe

Buxton

