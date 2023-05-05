News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Flyer promotion is out of step with health messages

I have just had a ‘Discover great value’ flyer from a supermarket pushed through my letterbox.

By Jon White
Published 5th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:15 BST

Great value sweets: nine offers. Great value alcohol: five offers. Great value pizza, ready meals and a meal deal with a Coke and a snack: three offers.

Wouldn’t it be great if they were offering ways of ‘Discovering great value’ on fresh fruit and vegetables, etc?

Perhaps it is just me, but surely offering great value on high sugar sweets and booze is out of step with most people’s priorities

A letter this week about supermarket flyers promoting offers on junk food.
Jon White

Buxton

