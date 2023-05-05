Great value sweets: nine offers. Great value alcohol: five offers. Great value pizza, ready meals and a meal deal with a Coke and a snack: three offers.

Wouldn’t it be great if they were offering ways of ‘Discovering great value’ on fresh fruit and vegetables, etc?

Perhaps it is just me, but surely offering great value on high sugar sweets and booze is out of step with most people’s priorities

A letter this week about supermarket flyers promoting offers on junk food.

Jon White

Buxton

