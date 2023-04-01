In my view, I am afraid Mr Boyle is misinformed.

He states, without quoting a source, that the vast majority of those arriving this way are young men who, he says, destroy their passports on the crossing.

However, the Refugee Council reported in January, based on Home Office data, that, of the 46,000 people who crossed in 2022, more than 25,000 would be recognised as refugees if the UK Government processed their asylum applications, and that nearly 9,000 of the 46,000 were children. These figures are very different from what Mr Boyle stated.

A reader replies to a previous letter about refugees coming into this country

Martin Willey

Buxton

