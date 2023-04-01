News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Figures back my case up on refugee numbers

I appreciate George Boyle responding to my letter of the previous week in the Advertiser about the way we could stop or reduce the number of small boat Channel crossings.

By Martin Willey
Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read

In my view, I am afraid Mr Boyle is misinformed.

He states, without quoting a source, that the vast majority of those arriving this way are young men who, he says, destroy their passports on the crossing.

However, the Refugee Council reported in January, based on Home Office data, that, of the 46,000 people who crossed in 2022, more than 25,000 would be recognised as refugees if the UK Government processed their asylum applications, and that nearly 9,000 of the 46,000 were children. These figures are very different from what Mr Boyle stated.

Martin Willey

Buxton

