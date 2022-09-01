Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In High Peak, sewage was dumped for 8,323 hours last year.

When you realise that there are 8,370 hours in a year, the figure becomes even more shocking.

Our Conservative MP, Robert Largan, has been making much of the fact that he voted against the Government last October when an attempt to toughen up the law about sewage discharge was rejected.

When the issue was put to the vote a second time, he was absent from Parliament and didn’t arrange a paired vote.

This undoubtedly shows some virtue but doing nothing is hardly a cause for self-congratulation, given the circumstances.

The Conservative Party has been in power for the last 12 years. What has the Government – and indeed Mr Largan – done since those votes to improve the situation? Fine words, as my grandmother would have said, butter no parsnips.

A Lidstone

Buxton

