Letter: Fatal flaw in small boat asylum seekers argument?

In his letter (Buxton Advertiser, March 16), Martin Willey suggests a solution to small boat crossings is to establish a resource in France to sort out genuine refugees and reject others.

By George Boyle
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:20 GMT- 1 min read

However, I feel there is a fatal flaw in this argument. The vast majority of small boat – and back of HGV – crossings are young men who destroy their passports on the crossing, demonstrating they have no genuine claim to asylum.

If they present themselves at this resource centre, they will be rejected as economic migrants. They will simply return to the beaches and cross on the next available boat.

Without a system of removing all who arrive by irregular means to a safe third country, the crossings will continue unabated. In that safe third country all can be processed and genuine refugees can be given leave to enter the UK.

Economic migrants can make their way back to French beaches if they wish, safe in the knowledge that, once collected by UK taxis, the third country awaits them again.

George Boyle

High Peak

