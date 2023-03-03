We seem particularly vulnerable to this in the UK, unlike the rest of Europe.

Why is our Government not interested in supporting British farmers to grow our food? They seem to want to rely on an ever-increasing supply of imports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have been hit by a perfect storm of issues, all predictable, from extreme weather in Morocco and the logistics of moving perishable produce through the masses of red tape of transport by land through Europe.

'The breakdown in supply chains and empty supermarket shelves is becoming a common occurrence here', says a reader.

The Minister with responsibility to feed our nation just shrugs and says you could eat turnips instead.

We produce our own tomatoes but a proportion of our glasshouses remain empty because the cost of heating them is too high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Government could give our farmers temporary help by taxing the abnormal profits of the energy companies properly. These are generated solely because of the invasion of Ukraine, not because the managers are whizz kids at doing business.

Our farmers could be helped to do what they do best. Growing high quality food for us all to enjoy.

How much longer are we as a country going to put up with this incompetence from our Government?

Paul Beers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.