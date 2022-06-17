Last Friday, Robert Largan was presented with a petition signed by 1,000 constituents asking him to express no confidence in the PM.

Who did he listen to? Nadine Dorries and a handful of billionaires (none of whom live in the High Peak) or his constituents?

Pauline Bell

A reader would like to know which way Robert Largan voted in the confidence vote.

Chisworth

