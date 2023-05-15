It’s perhaps worth pointing out that in Cote Heath ward in the High Peak Borough Council elections last week, just one person’s vote would have made a difference between a Conservative or a Labour candidate being elected.

As it was, after two recounts, the seat was decided by a lucky dip!

Democracy only works if people vote, and every vote can make a difference.

A reader says every single vote makes a difference to the outcome of an election.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

