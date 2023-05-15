News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Every single vote can make a difference

It is not uncommon around election time to hear some people say: “What’s the point in voting? My one vote won’t make any difference”.

By Andrew Parker
Published 15th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

It’s perhaps worth pointing out that in Cote Heath ward in the High Peak Borough Council elections last week, just one person’s vote would have made a difference between a Conservative or a Labour candidate being elected.

As it was, after two recounts, the seat was decided by a lucky dip!

Democracy only works if people vote, and every vote can make a difference.

A reader says every single vote makes a difference to the outcome of an election.A reader says every single vote makes a difference to the outcome of an election.
Andrew Parker

Buxton

