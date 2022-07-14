The event was attended by about 40 of our guests and included activities for the children.

The organisers would like to thank the following businesses for their generous contributions: Morrisons supermarket for Prosecco and fizz, Green Pavilion Cafe for sandwiches, Devonshire Bakery for scones, and No6 The Square for cakes.

Everyone appreciated the food and drink and the event was a great success.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone appreciated the food and drink and the event was a great success, writes reader Sue Hardman.

Sue Hardman

By email

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.