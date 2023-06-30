Both teams were in a position to win the match and both teams, right up to the final over, had the chance of winning.

We watched two teams who looked like teams who were playing for the team and not individual glory, although many achieved that too. They played to win.

We have, in coffee terms, the “instant” one-day game, and we have 20/20.

Nothing but praise from one reader for England's cricket team.

Then we have the five-day percolated game, both have their place.

We have just witnessed at Edgbaston in the first Ashes Test Match, the five-day game. A full house of enthusiastic supporters relishing the excitement of the contest.

In this case, we lost the first Test, as we did in the thrilling 2005 series.

In the last tense overs there were even respectful smiles between the winning captain, Pat Cummins, and England’s quickie, Stuart Broad.

Percolated cricket must be the ultimate. The series is set up to be magnificent.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

