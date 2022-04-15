Letter: Energy strategy was a missed opportunity to make a real difference

The strategy brings together £100 billion of investment already detailed in the ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution and the Net Zero Strategy.The additional £120 million investment in a new nuclear enabling fund is effectively a feasibility study and, if the new power stations are built, will only start to benefit consumers around 2030.

It appears the PM has caved in to pressure from Tory backbenchers opposed to “unsightly” onshore windfarms, and to Treasury opposition to a desperately-needed programme of energy efficiency measures.

The really disappointing part is the continued reliance on fossil fuels, ironically in the week the UN climate change body called for the use of fossil fuels to be discontinued.Irreversible Climate Change is a huge risk to us all so this is really not the time to increase North Sea oil and gas production and re-visit fracking.

A recent Government energy strategy is a missed opportunity, says a letter writer this week.

The strategy was a chance to reduce energy use and boost renewable energy production, by making it cheaper to install rooftop solar energy panels, allowing more onshore turbines to be built and supporting the development of land based solar power stations.All of these would have enabled us to produce cheaper electricity more quickly and reduce household energy bills.Instead it does too little to achieve our net zero targets and means the cost of living crisis will continue for far longer.

David Vaughan

Buxton

