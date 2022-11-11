Instead of continually hiding behind convenient excuses like Covid and Putin, when will this appallingly useless government admit to the two main reasons for the current pathetic state of the country and its standing in the world?

These are their abysmal handling of the economy over the last 12 years and that astonishing and breathtakingly disastrous act of self-inflicted harm caused by the elephant in the room: Brexit.

Dave Rhodes

A reader says Brexit is the main reason this country is in a mess.

Whaley Bridge

