Letter: Electoral Reform Bill seems little short of a heist to me

Yet they persist with their deeply undemocratic Electoral Reform Bill, which passed its second reading in the House of Commons earlier this month.

This requires people to show a piece of paper for an everyday activity - we would have to show photo ID in order to vote. The Government says this is to reduce voter fraud at the ballot box.

In truth, there is almost no voter fraud while two million people do not currently have any form of photo ID, all of whom will become increasingly disenfranchised.

"The Government has decided against the introduction of vaccine passports, yet they persist with their deeply undemocratic Electoral Reform Bill", writes a reader.

The bill also destroys the independence of the Electoral Commission, the organisation which is supposed to oversee free and fair elections in this country.

In short, the Government is advertising the Electoral Reform Bill as a fix to a problem which doesn't exist. What it would actually do is swing the electoral system heavily in the Government's favour. It's little short of a heist.

Anna Girolami

Harpur Hill

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.