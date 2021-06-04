Letter: Election victory in Whaley was certainly the result I’d hoped for

Unlike Ms.Hodnett (Advertiser, May 27), it was the result that I’d hoped for and which I was very pleased to see.

Ms. Hodnett urged all Whaley Bridge residents to “think”. I believe that that is exactly what they did.

They thought they wanted a representative that had shown, and would continue to show, concern for the local residents and their needs.Someone who would stand up for their rights, their safety and their individual situations. Someone who would look at and fight for their area. Someone with a proven and high-profile record of long-term commitment to both High Peak and their town.

A reader writes in support of Ruth George winning the recent council election in Whaley Bridge.

Having done all that thinking, the voters looked at their options and put their cross against Ruth George's name. The outcome seems to have been the sensible and carefully thought-out choice.

Dave Johnson

Hayfield

