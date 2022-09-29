There are many 70-plus year olds who simply have no wish to languish in their rocking chairs, go to tea dances, or outings for the elderly and other images conjured up by many as the pastimes of elderly individuals.

Chronological age doesn’t always equate to mental and physical capacity, as people of this age group can be more energetic and alert, than their counterparts who are half their age.

We British people have a penchant for putting people into neat little boxes and making decisions for them.

A reader says Charles is not too old to be King.

Advertisement

I find that irritating.

We are all unique individuals who, can and should be making our own choices as our late Queen did on her decision not to abdicate at the age of 66.

It may well have been that she did not wish to impose a long life of service on Charles, as she found herself in that position at a very young age.

Charles himself may not wish to do his own thing, nor feel, at the age of 73, he should retire, particularly as he is in good health.

Advertisement

All work is hard, whatever the age of the person.

H Ali

By email

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.