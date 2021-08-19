Letter: Education is the answer to so many world issues

Is that a surprise now that overseas forces have returned home after many years of conflict? The answer was always going to be NO!

A great number of our soldiers have been killed, maimed, injured, permanently disabled, fighting a lost cause, not to mention the mental scars they experience on a daily basis.

The answer to developing world issues is always good governance and education.

Education is the answer to world conflict feels one reader.

Alan Armstrong

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.