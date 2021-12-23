Letter: Draconian legislation will severely restrict both our right to protest and how we do it

It already proposed restricting protests that are too noisy – yes really – we can only whisper our discontent now. But Priti Patel has now added even more restrictive conditions.

First is stop and search powers. Priti Patel wants them to be used to avoid ‘serious disruption’ or a ‘public nuisance’ , so police searches will be initiated ‘whether or not’ there are grounds for suspecting the person is carrying a prohibited object.

And anyone not complying will face up to 51 weeks in jail.

Patel also wants to criminalise ‘ wilful obstruction of a highway’ and ‘ major transport works’, and ‘locking on’, or carrying equipment which might facilitate it.

This targets anyone attaching themselves to “ a person, to an object or to land’. This too threatens a 51 week prison sentence. And with no definition of ‘attach’ , this will cover people who just link arms or hold hands at a protest.

Think of disabled people chaining themselves to lampposts to protest about benefit levels, or football supporters loudly protesting when new owners take over or a Superleague is suggested. All of this will be illegal and make you liable to imprisonment.

And the worst thing is the ‘protest ASBO’ – where whether you’ve been convicted of a protest ‘crime’ or not, you could have your rights to freedom of speech, and assembly, taken away; be forced to report to the authorities whenever and as often as the courts demand; and be prohibited from being at certain places, possessing certain items, or participating in certain activities, or socialising with certain people, for up to two years.

This is Draconian, anti-democratic legislation which will severely restrict both our right to protest and how we do it.

Rachel Purchase

Buxton

