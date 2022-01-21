Letter: Double standards from Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage stuck his nose into the ongoing tennis debacle over Novak Djokovic and his visa. He says it’s disgusting he’s not allowed into Australia.
But aren’t the Aussies doing what Nigel goes on about, protecting their borders? It’s beyond parody.
Jayne Grayson
By email
