David is a local man from Chinley, and he described his life as the principal bassoon with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

David gave a very interesting talk and informed us he had played for more than 40 years with the orchestra.

This coincided with my own anniversary, as I have been a volunteer at Buxton Opera House for more than 40 years.

It was all celebrations at a recent meeting of the Buxton Men's Probus Club.

Roy Pickles BEM

Probus member and former president

