Letter: Don’t jump to conclusions about those who don't wear a mask in shops

The young man in the shop who you spoke to was quite right not to ask the shoppers not wearing masks why they weren’t, because both he and the shop owners could be fined for asking, and you were inciting him to break the law.

A case that went to court a few weeks ago cost a company £7,000 in compensation. There is a possible personal liability fine of £5,000 for the employer and employee who ask. Compensation for injury to feelings can be between £900 and £9,000.

Most people who don’t wear masks have a good reason not to and do not have to declare that reason.

"Please get your facts right before judging people who don’t wear a mask", writes one angry reader.

It’s all on the Gov.uk website for all to find, but it is so much easier to jump to conclusions and judge people who aren’t as well as they would like to be.

I have three close relatives who are exempt from wearing masks for health reasons, but wear a mask anyway because their illness makes them unable to deal with possible confrontation by people who can’t wait to point the finger.

Not all disabilities are visible. Do the decent thing. Check your facts and show some compassion.

Brenda Stafford

Derbyshire

