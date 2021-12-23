We are just coming into the biggest wave of the biggest pandemic any of us has ever known.

Now Boris Johnson is too frightened to do anything about it because he knows his MPs will vote against it. It’s crazy. I don’t understand why Robert Largan won’t vote to protect his constituents. It really feels to me like he doesn’t care about High Peak at all.

Ian Hamilton

We are just coming into the biggest wave of the biggest pandemic any of us has ever known, writes reader Ian Hamilton.

Buxton

