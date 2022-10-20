Lunatic economic, trade and industry policy, crazy immigration, welfare, housing, transport and health policies, a tumbledown NHS in its last throes of disorganisation.

They all voted for these things or allowed them.

What Ms Truss now faces – and her perhaps many successors in the next few months – is the natural outcome, like flocks of vultures (the consequences of those policies) at last coming home to roost.

A reader asks if King Charles III may have to intervene as far as the Government is concerned.

If the members of our Parliament throw up their hands in despair from their own incompetence, King Charles III may have to convene the Privy Council and cause it, under his chairmanship, to take over the rule of the country, operating as the actual Alternate Government for a season, though his commitment to Net Zero will hardly be a good base from which to start.

Queen Juliana did this in Holland in the early 1970s when the many parties in her country’s parliament could not agree on forming a government; and for the ten months her personal rule lasted, ably steered by sensible advisers, things worked well.

Peter Scott

Buxton

