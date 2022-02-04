It was striking that also printed last week was an excellent letter by Nick Metcalfe pointing out that Mr Largan has voted in favour of voter ID, an unnecessary and undemocratic policy that will make it more difficult for millions of eligible UK citizens to vote.

Does our MP care more about democracy in Ukraine than he does about democracy in the UK?

A Lidstone

A letter responds to MP for High Peak Robert Largan's column in the Advertiser recently

Harpur Hill

