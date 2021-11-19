Letter: Do your homework before criticising our doctors

She suggested the doctors should ‘put their big pants on’, and get on with it.

Due to the stress of the pandemic and the draconian conditions foisted on doctors by this horrible Tory government, a lot of them have left the profession.

This has left surgeries short.

A reader writes in response to a previous letter criticising the lack of GP appointments.

To combat this, some treatments required can be carried out by medically trained staff to share the load.

If you put your big girl pants on Jayne and did your homework, you would know this.

Mick Broomhead

By email

