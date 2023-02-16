The authorities there wish to obtain photographs of those servicemen buried there, and also of those who died, but have no known grave (200-plus).

Copies of the photographs will be placed in the man's records and will also be displayed on the walls of the cemetery Hall of Remembrance for all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following names are just some of the young men from the East Midlands area who gave their lives in the Korean War:

Photos of servicemen who fought in the Korean War will be put up in the Hall of Remembrance for all time.

Lt Richard, Neville-Jones (RN), Lt Frederick B. Millington, Rfn Lawrence Bell, Fus Charles H. Buckthorpe, Gnr Alan Bond, Pte John H. Rowson, Tpr Maurice L. Walton, 2nd Lt John R. K. Doig, Lt Richard J. Overton (RN), Pte Colin Salmon, Sgt Sydney B. Streather, Lt Keith W. Eastgate, Pte Raymond Kinne, and 2nd Lt George D. Rudge.

Any family or friend who have lost a loved one in the Korean War and would like to take part in this project, can send the photograph to me: Brian Hough, 116 Fields Farm Road, Hattersley, Hyde, Greater Manchester, SK143NP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If more details are required you can contact me on: 0161 368 5622 or 07467037742. You can also email [email protected]

Brian Hough

Hyde

For another letter click here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.