George Freeman says avoid large parties, Boris Johnson says carry on with your plans, Thérèse Coffey advises mistletoe caution, Sajid Javid says the Government can’t tell you who to kiss.

The mixed messaging is eerily reminiscent of the Matt Lucas video – “Stay at home, don’t stay at home, go to work, don’t go to work”.

We know that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and is spreading rapidly around the world.

A letter this week asks what rules we are supposed to follow over the festive period with regards to coronavirus.

What we don’t yet know is whether it results in serious illness, or how effective will be the protection offered by current vaccines, or what will be the impact on an NHS already under huge pressure.

Until we have the answers to these questions, scientists are warning against over-reliance on boosters with no limits to social mixing. But ministers aren’t listening.

This Prime Minister doesn’t like giving bad news and, under pressure from his backbenchers to ‘protect the economy’, it seems to me he is encouraging people to carry on partying.

Yet again this dismal Government dodges difficult decisions. Our country deserves better.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

