Letter: Disabled access can only properly happen if Chinley Station is moved

All are extremely expensive. Lifts are subject to damage and are often out of use and a ramped footbridge is a massive eyesore.

A practical alternative would be to move the station 100 yards east to be alongside Green Lane from which a simple ramp would access the new platform.

It may be slightly more expensive, but it is a permanent solution without creating the problems the other ideas cause and, if needed, passive provision could be incorporated for any future reopening of the Chinley to Matlock line.

"Move the station 100 yards east to be alongside Green Lane" writes a reader in regards to Chinley Station.

George Boyle

Furness Vale

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.