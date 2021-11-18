Letter: Developers should be held to account if plans are changed

Initial plans included a shop, electrical car charging points and green space but these were dropped on the second application.

A development with no shop means residents are likely to jump in their cars for the smallest errand.

No electric charging points means there’s more incentive to keep hold of a petrol car in the future.

"Why they do not - or cannot - hold developers to their word before plans are passed?" asks one reader with regards to the council.

And we all know how green space improves physical and mental wellbeing, as well as creating essential green corridors.

This maybe a relatively modest development but if you multiply it by the volume of developments nationally, all of them having green credentials diluted down or removed entirely, and we are walking into an environmental nightmare.

These features should not be optional luxuries.

They are essential for our future and should be demanded.

Councillors spoke out, so what we all need to be asking them is why they do not or cannot hold developers to their word before plans are passed?

G Wild

High Peak

A message from the Editor:

Thank you taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.