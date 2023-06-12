As the owner of a flat-faced French bulldog called Zeus, I know that these breeds can particularly suffer in the heat so I’m getting in fans, cooling mats and making ice-cube treats so that we are ready just to flop out when the mercury rises.

Wrapping a frozen bottle of water in a towel can also help and there are other cheaper options to keep pets cool.

Visit www.bluecross.org.uk/summer to find out more and be ready like us.

Abi Rawlings

Abi Rawlings

Tattoo artist and television personality

