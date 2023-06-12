News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Derbyshire residents urged to help their dogs keep their cool this summer

Following the extreme heatwaves of last year and with this summer already upon us, I’m preparing now for spells of very hot weather.
By Abi Rawlings
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read

As the owner of a flat-faced French bulldog called Zeus, I know that these breeds can particularly suffer in the heat so I’m getting in fans, cooling mats and making ice-cube treats so that we are ready just to flop out when the mercury rises.

Wrapping a frozen bottle of water in a towel can also help and there are other cheaper options to keep pets cool.

Visit www.bluecross.org.uk/summer to find out more and be ready like us.

Abi Rawlings and ZeusAbi Rawlings and Zeus
Abi Rawlings and Zeus
Abi Rawlings

Tattoo artist and television personality

c/o Blue Cross

