Which is why the NHS Volunteer Responders programme has reintroduced the Check in and Chat service, where local readers who would like a friendly chat or simply a listening ear can request a phone call with a volunteer, whether it be a one-off call or a series of calls.

Receiving a Check in and Chat call is easy and completely free. Readers can organise it by calling 0808 196 3382 (8am to 8pm, seven days a week). You can also visit nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk where you will find further information.

If your readers would like a call, we are encouraging them to please reach out on the number above, or, to share this information with a loved one, friend, neighbour, or anyone who may need a little extra support and would benefit from a Check in and Chat call.

A new service called Check in and Chat is now available for people feeling alone.

Sam Ward OBE

Deputy CEO at Royal Voluntary Service

