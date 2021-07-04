Letter: Deal with Australia is little more than a side show

What he fails to mention are the severe reservations from farmers about the deal, based mainly on the less strict rules for animal welfare in Australia

Perhaps he also should have mentioned the fact that the boost to UK growth will be miniscule. The Government’s own projections put this growth at between 0.01 and 0.02 per cent over the next 15 years.

As commented in The Times, ‘a deal with an economy of 25 million people on the other side of the globe cannot compensate for trade frictions arising from Britain’s exit from the European Single Market’.

"The deal with Australia is little more than a side show" writes one reader this week.

We have lost the ability to be able to trade tariff-free with Europe.

The deal with Australia is little more than a side show.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

