Letter: Cynicism is astounding

In my youth, I worked as a carer in Goyt Valley House, and for decades I have seen the excellent support the home provides to the frailest of our neighbours.

The council promised that the home would not shut until alternative provision was in place.

Well, Goyt Valley House is being shut.

A reader writes in with disgust at the closure of Goyt Valley House care home.

The council has stopped referring new residents to the home.

Any new referrals will be made to care homes many miles from the High Peak.

It is ludicrous to suggest that a care home in Belper is a suitable place to send a Chapel or New Mills resident when it would take over an hour for their family to drive down to visit.

The council has put a £35 million price tag on bringing these care homes up to a modern standard, but such inflated numbers have been designed to justify closure.

I have been told that Goyt Valley House simply needs a rewire. Even at council rates, rewiring a care home will not break the bank, and it will not cost millions of pounds.

The cynicism of the council is astounding in making promises during an election period and then breaking those promises after the election is over.

I cannot support such plans, and urge my neighbours to join me in opposing the closure.

Nigel GourlayDerbyshire county councillor, Chapel & Hope Valley

