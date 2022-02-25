The service helps senior and vulnerable people across north Derbyshire with the small jobs that many can’t manage themselves or can’t afford to get others to do, such as putting up hand rails or installing smoke alarms.

Derbyshire Fire Service will continue to install and check smoke alarms but generally, people will now have to navigate their way through the mass of publicly-available information to find the service they need. And more often, they will have to pay traders.

As the cost of living soars, DCC appear to be shifting the burden of rising costs onto those who can already least afford it.

A reader is dismayed at the council's decision to axe the Handy Van service.

Helping people to stay longer in their own homes is a win-win.

People are happier, safer and use fewer expensive health and social care resources, so cutting the Handy Van Service may prove to be a very short-sighted decision.

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

