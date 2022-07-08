I fly quite frequently to Germany for work reasons. Coming back, I usually arrive after 7.30pm at the airport and then take the bus to Buxton. Now this is no longer possible.

I cannot believe it. In a time when we all should use more public transport for environmental reasons, and the north – so I heard - is to experience a so-called “levelling up”, the service will be reduced.

This reveals again what to think of all the gobbledygook on environment and funding of public transport: Nothing!

Cuts to Skyline's 199 service will cause problems for lots of users.

It unfortunately shows that, as usual, instead of “levelling up “, the motto is “cutting down”.

Detlef Beck

Buxton

