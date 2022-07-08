I fly quite frequently to Germany for work reasons. Coming back, I usually arrive after 7.30pm at the airport and then take the bus to Buxton. Now this is no longer possible.
I cannot believe it. In a time when we all should use more public transport for environmental reasons, and the north – so I heard - is to experience a so-called “levelling up”, the service will be reduced.
This reveals again what to think of all the gobbledygook on environment and funding of public transport: Nothing!
It unfortunately shows that, as usual, instead of “levelling up “, the motto is “cutting down”.
Detlef Beck
Buxton
For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you