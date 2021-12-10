How was this allowed?

A veteran male BBC crime reporter seemed close to tears when reporting on the case and there have been outpourings of grief all round the country.

How could this have been allowed to happen? The gross incompetence of the two social workers who visited the boy just two months before his murder, when they concluded he was in a ‘happy household’, beggars belief. In addition, the role of the police was shameful.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is angry about cuts to children's services in light of the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

But we have to remember that Government funding for children’s services fell by £2.2billion between 2010 and 2011 and 2018 and 2019, thanks to Tory Government ‘austerity’ cuts. And last year, 15,710 more children were taken into care than in 2010. Social workers also report feeling increasingly stressed in their jobs. The enormous reduction in police numbers, another Tory initiative, has exacerbated the problem.

It is time all the main opposition parties banded together to get this Government out. Only then will we see proper resources being directed where they are needed.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.