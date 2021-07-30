Letter: Cut to foreign aid budget was retrograde step

The only point I would add to his is that maintaining aid at 0.7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was a promise made in the last Tory manifesto.

So, by supporting this retrograde step, not only has Robert Largan once again shown an inability to do what is right, he has also betrayed a manifesto promise made to the people who voted for him.

I wonder what else he can’t be trusted to uphold?

A reader is concerned about the Government's cuts to Foreign Aid.

Rachel PurchaseBuxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.