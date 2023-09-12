I have been looking at our businesses in Buxton after a very successful festival and Gilbert and Sullivan experience.

'It shows how important it is for our future that Buxton is promoted as a centre for culture and leisure', says a letter writer this week about recent arts festivals in Buxton.

Our shops showed good increases in sales during this time and we were able to welcome customers who come year after year to make their purchases.

It shows how important it is for our future that Buxton is promoted as a centre for culture and leisure.

On behalf of all those who benefited from our visitors, I thank both the organisers and visitors for a very happy and prosperous summer. Long may it continue.

Keith Martin

Bells of Buxton and Bells Franchise

