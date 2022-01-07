The whole point is that most people were keeping to the rules and staying away from loved ones, in order to keep everyone safe.

Meanwhile, the Government team is ordering in the pizzas.

Such behaviour has ‘cut through’ to the public, who get the message that there is one rule for the elite and another for them.

"One rule for the elite and another for them", says a reader of Boris Johnson and co.

This reduces compliance and the knock-on effect is a rise in infections.

The devolved nations have taken steps to protect their populations.

Meanwhile we were encouraged to party at New Year but to take a test, even though not enough have been ordered.

As I write this, a critical incident has been declared in Lincolnshire as there are insufficient staff to keep the hospitals running.

No amount of Lulu Lytle wallpaper can cover the cracks in Boris Johnson’s authority and credibility.

Margaret Coupe

Longnor

