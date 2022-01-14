A large Waitrose lorry was stuck from the very first instance right in the middle of the road, two cars coming down the hill collided blocking one side, buses were going all ways to make the trip to the top and cars were going all ways too.

Where the hell were the gritters Derbyshire County Council? You were out Thursday evening, yes, when it was rainy, but when there's snow there's no one to be seen.

Please don’t blame Covid, if they were out one day they would be fit for the second.

A reader is angry about a lack of gritters in the area

For crying out loud, get your act together and keep the traffic moving.

Robin Baldry

Buxton

