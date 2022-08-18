Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am pleased that, even based on the very dubious data supplied by this country to the WHO, he now acknowledges that the UK has not got the worst Covid death rate.

He mocks my ‘falling under a bus example’ of the false data, but that was a mere example of how the counting method employed in the UK was fatally flawed. Many other examples are available, e.g., arrive at A & E with a fatal heart attack, test positive, booked as a Covid death.

In the method employed by the UK, every person who died within 28 days of a positive test was counted as a Covid death, no matter what caused it.I do not know of any other country which used such a broad sweeping measure. Incidentally, even this dubious method records deaths WITH Covid, not CAUSED BY Covid.

Given that, every day in the UK, an average of 1,650 people die of causes other than Covid, and the UK had a very high rate of testing for Covid, it is more than probable that many deaths not caused by Covid were swept up in this over-simplified counting.This method was considered expedient at the time by UK scientists, but is now being used as a stick with which to beat our government.

To summarise, YES the UK has a high death rate within the WHO figures, but only because the figures WE supplied were fatally flawed by a dubious counting method.

George Boyle

Furness Vale

To view the original letter click here

