In January 2021, we had an extremely dangerous new variant, and no vaccinations to fight it with.

The controls we put in place to protect people such as lockdowns, and school closures were understandable.

This year in January 2022, we have a much less dangerous variant, and our population is very well protected by vaccines.

A letter this week says we need to move on now the virus is being controlled.

It is now well understood that lockdowns and mitigations such as mask wearing cannot prevent new variants spreading through society.

All they can do is to slow the spread of the new variant down until we have vaccines in place.

However, we already have effective vaccines and this variant has now been proven to be less dangerous.

It doesn’t affect previously healthy lungs in the same way.

So why are we forcing secondary school children to wear masks again?

To all the politicians, union leaders etc who say this is a small price to pay, I say, you have no understanding of what it is like to be 12-years-old, trying to understand a confusing world.

Once again, parents, teachers and medics will have to deal with the avalanche of worry and even mental illness that this policy will cause. Yes, for most young people they will just grin and bear it, but for the vulnerable they won’t be able to do this.

In addition, we also have the absurdity of vast numbers of workers having to isolate, not because they are ill, but because they have tested positive for a disease that, for all but the immunocompromised, now reveals itself through cold or flu-like symptoms.

There is also, of course, the huge backlog of other medical concerns that are failing to be addressed by the NHS as we continue to fixate on Covid.

Thanks to our brilliant scientists and our amazing NHS, the Covid-19 battle of 2020 and 2021 has been won. We need to move on.

Andy Tooze

Buxton

