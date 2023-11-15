Letter: Councils must provide proper pipework to take rainwater down to the river
It seems now that some councils believe that it is OK to dump rain water into any old foul sewer that happens to be convenient and then have the cheek to complain when these become overloaded.Councillors - do your job. Provide proper pipework to take rainwater down to the river.
Norman Groocock
Bakewell
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.