If those who reported the nuisance were told by DCC to contact the contractor, then this is an incorrect process.

The contractor is employed by DCC, they are the contract managers, and totally responsible for the contractor’s actions.

The contractor reports to them, not to local residents or others who have no legal connection to them.

A reader isn't happy with the way the council is dealing with complaints over road repairs.

Derbyshire County Council therefore should have taken complaints directly on board, and reported back to the complainants when the problem had been sorted.

John H Brook

Chapel-en-le-Frith

