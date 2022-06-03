Letter: Council's complaints procedure doesn't seem correct to me

The item in last week’s edition regarding the major nuisance caused by surface dressing of the A6 at Furness Vale, and the reported response by Derbyshire County Council, is of concern.

Friday, 3rd June 2022, 10:00 am

If those who reported the nuisance were told by DCC to contact the contractor, then this is an incorrect process.

The contractor is employed by DCC, they are the contract managers, and totally responsible for the contractor’s actions.

The contractor reports to them, not to local residents or others who have no legal connection to them.

Derbyshire County Council therefore should have taken complaints directly on board, and reported back to the complainants when the problem had been sorted.

John H Brook

Chapel-en-le-Frith

