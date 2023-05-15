I take this opportunity to also thank Councillor Tony Kemp.

As borough councillors, we worked productively together on casework for four years.

Whilst he has stepped down from High Peak Borough Council, his current term as a county councillor continues for another two years.

I look forward to sustaining joint work on perennial problems with potholes, pathways and traffic management, where Derbyshire County Council, as the highways authority, is responsible for maintenance and planning.

And I look forward yet more to working with borough councillors, civic groups and our community to build a better quality of life across High Peak.

Madeline Hall

Councillor for Corbar Ward

