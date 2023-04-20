News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Council working hard to combat climate change

John Bunting in his letter last week wrote about climate change (‘No Shortage Of Water Here) and inadvertently makes the case for how climate change is affecting High Peak.

By Paul Beers
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Warmer, wetter winters and hotter drier summers will be our experience of climate change in our lovely part of the UK.

The Met Office has a very handy explainer of how climate change will affect the UK on its website.

The increase in global temperatures will lead to flooding becoming more common here, with more frequent extreme weather events.

Most Popular

We are fortunate in High Peak to have a borough council that recognised something needed to be done. It declared a climate emergency just after it was elected in 2019, setting a course to become carbon neutral in its internal operations.

It is refreshing to see a council quietly working hard to combat climate change, to maintain High Peak as the beautiful place we all live in.

Paul Beers

Buxton

To read last week’s letter click here

