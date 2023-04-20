Warmer, wetter winters and hotter drier summers will be our experience of climate change in our lovely part of the UK.

The Met Office has a very handy explainer of how climate change will affect the UK on its website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The increase in global temperatures will lead to flooding becoming more common here, with more frequent extreme weather events.

"Warmer, wetter winters and hotter drier summers will be our experience of climate change", writes a reader from Buxton.

We are fortunate in High Peak to have a borough council that recognised something needed to be done. It declared a climate emergency just after it was elected in 2019, setting a course to become carbon neutral in its internal operations.

It is refreshing to see a council quietly working hard to combat climate change, to maintain High Peak as the beautiful place we all live in.

Advertisement

Paul Beers

Advertisement

Buxton

To read last week’s letter click here

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.