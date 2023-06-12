Let’s get real. This is actually about the Uni of Derby getting a lucrative taxpayer to bail it out for its failures. I recall their fanfare on arrival in Buxton: that they would bring benefits and help revive the town.

Just how much is the contract for this centre worth?

Then we have Barratt Homes putting in a proposal for houses on the precious and valuable Hogshaw site. There is no doubt that this would increase traffic along the horrendous Fairfield Road bottleneck; increase flood risk to Buxton (specifically to those residents whose lives are already blighted with the real threat of flooding); the loss of yet more wildlife habitat; increased pollution and yet more pressure on beleaguered resources. I mean, who among us can actually find a dentist, or a job locally?

A reader isn't happy about plans for the halls of residence to be an asylum dispersal centre.

So, why don’t the Uni of Derby and Barratt Homes come together and convert the halls of residence into apartments for local single/childless couples where there is a very real need locally?

Why not contribute to a positive solution? Yes, it would require more effort and maybe less profit BUT the people of Buxton may actually welcome some genuine attempt to address existing issues within the town, rather than create new problems and new costs which will be borne by residents.

Susan Wolton

High Peak

