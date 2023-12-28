Letter: Conservatives are a party of relics and need to have an overhaul

I think Keir Starmer has a great sense of humour. His praise of Margaret Thatcher is absurd.

It's also of no account.

The Labour Party is not the Conservative Party. Labour is determined to settle the enemy opposite and to win a thumping majority in the next general election.

The Conservative and Unionist Party may even cease to exist. We need a proper 21st century national conservative party, not a party of relics.

A letter this week about the current state of the Conservative Party.

Elijah Traven

By email

